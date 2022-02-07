Neymar at 30: the numbers of a legend

Neymar turns 30 today and throughout his career he has proven to be one of the best footballers in the world, both with Barcelona and Paris.

UEFA.com pays tribute to Brazilian talent by retracing the achievements and milestones of his brilliant career.

They say about him











Neymar and Messi

“He can become whatever he wants: everything is possible for him. He is fast, technical and very strong in one-on-one. He has it all.”

Lionel Messi, Barcelona forward

“I like Neymar a lot. He’s a bit like me. Can he be Messi’s heir? Yes, because he has everything it takes to become strong like him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus striker

“People see him doing numbers and dribbling and think that he wants to have fun alone, that he is selfish and that he only thinks of himself, but when you are in the locker room with him you understand that he is not. He is a very nice person and cares about others”.

Kylian Mbappé, striker of Paris Saint-Germain

“When they ask me to choose between Messi and Cristiano, I always say that for me the best is Neymar. Not only for the goals, but for the simplicity with which he plays and his confidence.”

Roberto Carlos, Real Madrid defender and former Brazil

The current budget

International: 116 appearances, 70 goals

UEFA club competition: 73 appearances, 41 goals

Domestic competitions in Europe: 242 appearances, 154 goals

The carreer











Neymar at Santos© Getty Images

Santos

• While on probation at Santos, Neymar paid a good visit to Real Madrid, long before joining Barcelona. After his first team debut for the Brazilian club at the age of 17, West Ham and Chelsea attempted to bring him to Europe, without success.

• Scored two goals in the 2011 Libertadores Cup final, allowing Santos to win back a trophy they hadn’t had since Pele (1963).











Neymar after his first goal against Real Madrid© Getty Images

Barcelona

• 56,500 spectators flocked to its presentation at the Camp Nou (June 2013). Messi commented: “He is still very young and full of joy. He is a carefree boy and without malice.”

• Scored a goal and inspired that of victory in his first Clásico, a 2-1 win against Real Madrid on 26 October.

• After his first five UEFA Champions League games without a goal, he signed a hat-trick in the sixth, won 6-1 by Celtic on 11 December 2013.

• By scoring the 3-1 goal against Juventus in 2015, he became the first player to score in the Copa Libertadores and UEFA Champions League final. He finished the tournament as top scorer with 10 tied goals with Messi and Ronaldo.

• He scored 39 goals in the 2004/15 season. Together with Suárez and Messi, he formed the fearsome “MSN” and scored a total of 122 goals, composing the most prolific attack ever in Spain. However, his most prolific season in La Liga was 2015/16, with 24 goals.

• He achieved 100 goals for Barcelona in 177 games – in a 3-1 win over Granada (2 April 2017).

Paris Saint-Germain

• He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and became the most expensive player in history. “We want to help Neymar become the best player in the world,” said coach Unai Emery at the time.

• Prior to his home debut on August 20, the Eiffel Tower was lit in his honor. Neymar did not disappoint, with two goals and an amazing number in the 6-2 against Toulouse.

• He finished the 2017/18 season, his first in Paris, with 28 goals in 30 games and three national trophies. He won Ligue 1 in the following two seasons, winning all three domestic competitions for the second time in 2019/20.

• He was instrumental in PSG’s journey until the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final, where his team lost 1-0 to Bayern.

• He scored his third UEFA Champions League hat-trick in December 2020 against İstanbul Başakşehir, reaching 20 in the competition for Paris. The Brazilian is the first player to have scored 20 goals for two clubs in the UEFA Champions League (21 for Barça and 20 for PSG).

• With these goals, he reached 41 in UEFA club competition and broke the record of 40 goals for a Brazilian set by Sonny Anderson. With these 41 goals he has become the most prolific Brazilian ever in the UEFA Champions League.











Neymar celebrates 2016 Olympic title with Brazil© Getty Images

Brazil

• Dunga, then coach of Brazil, ignored a petition with 14,000 signatures and decided not to take Neymar to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In August, the player made his international debut at the age of 18 and scored twice in a friendly win. 2-0 against the United States.

• With a cracked vertebrae in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, he missed the semi-final lost 7-1 to Germany, perhaps the most humiliating defeat in Brazilian football history.

• His last two goals of 2021 were in a 3-2 away win against Bordeaux in Ligue 1, reaching 400 for club and country.

Maybe you don’t know that …











Neymar and his son Davi Lucca in 2016© Getty Images

• Neymar has many tattoos, some of which are dedicated to his family. His sister Rafaella is on his right arm, while his son Davi Lucca is portrayed on the calf. After Brazil’s triumph at the Olympics, he had Rio 2016 tattooed on his arm.

• A restaurant in Vincennes, near Paris, dedicated the “Neymar Burger” to him. Ingredients: Steak, potatoes, bacon, cheddar, salsa, tomatoes, salad, onions and chips on the side.

• Appeared in the movie “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” (2017) with Vin Diesel and Samuel L Jackson after appearances in Brazilian soap operas and TV series.

• His dog, Poker, is named after his favorite card game.

• In Barcelona he was nicknamed “Batman”, not so much for his love of comics as for his nocturnal adventures. Neymar was famous for his passion for the locals while still respecting the club rules!

He says











Watch Neymar’s entrance and ballet as Paris arrives at the stadium of the 2020 final

“I came to Paris to become the best player in the world and transform PSG into the strongest team in the world. To do that we need to win the Champions League trophy: we are ready and we are not afraid of anyone.”

“Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are my heroes. If I could take something from each of them I would be very happy.”

“I went to the locker room and saw Messi, then I turned away and there were Xavi, Iniesta, Piqué and Dani Alves. I thought I was in a video game! The day before I saw them on the console, the next I was with them”.

“There is no pressure when you turn a dream into reality.”

The next goals











Six Neymar Pearls

• Win the UEFA Champions League with PSG. The club’s only European competition was the 1995/96 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, while the only French side to win the Champions League was Marseille in 1992/93. His Paris finished second in 2020, will he be able to do even better now?

• Become Paris’ top scorer in European club competition. With 20 goals, he is tied for second place with Zlatan Ibrahimović. Edinson Cavani leads the club’s standings with 30 goals while Mbappè is at 25.

• Become the all-time top scorer in the green-gold national team. So far he has scored 70 goals and is second: in first place is Pele with 77. he has made 116 appearances, 26 fewer than Cafu.