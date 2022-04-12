Entertainment

Neymar attacked by Messi’s new worst enemy!

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Neymar (30) distinguished himself on Saturday in Clerrmont by being in almost all the good shots of the big victory for PSG (6-1). This is not enough for Jérôme Rothen, who is mad at the Brazilian striker.

“There is something that annoyed me all weekend, it is the statements of some, he cursed at the microphone of RMC Sport. Neymar, shut up! You give us three goals and you come to show off because you scored 5 goals in two games? He takes us all for idiots, hams. (…) We ask him at least a minimum of respect, be good against Marseille because it’s the last big game in which the fans are waiting for you. »

Already Lionel Messi’s No. 1 defender since he wore my PSG jersey, and that he also encourages him to leave at the end of the season, this same Rothen has given a layer of it to his Brazilian sidekick. “It’s not going to erase the rest. I think the majority of people want to see Neymar go in June, he blew. And as if by chance, by dint of saying and observing, today in Doha they are asking the question. They took time but they think it was a bad idea, to extend it and to have taken it. »

Author of a brilliant performance in Clermont on Saturday during the 30th day of Ligue 1 (6-1), Neymar (30) has revived in the ranks of PSG but this is only a smokescreen for a certain Jérôme Rothen… already hard with Lionel Messi.

