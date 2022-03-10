Neymar: “Barcelona is the team of my heart”

The player of PSG, Neymarwas the player chosen by the PSG to address the media on the eve of the momentous meeting this Wednesday at the Bernabeu. The Brazilian acknowledged that the Bernabéu brings back great memories and assured that the Champions League final in Paris motivates them doubly to try to achieve the dream of lifting the European Cup.

Your match preparation: “I prepared myself, more from my head than from anything else. I want to help the team. I’m very happy, very happy. And I’ll do it all, like everyone else. We have to have a very strong mentality”. I prepared myself, more from the head than from anything else. I want to help the team. I am very happy, very happy. And I will do it all, like everyone. We have to have a very strong mentality.”

Your past injuries: “I forgot. Being out of big games is a shame, I’m always sad. Now I’m back, to play an important game. We’re ready. We’re going to face a great team, with high-quality players. We’re not leaving to be left behind. We will do our best to win the game”.

Casemiro’s loss: “It’s not going to be easy. Real Madrid have a lot of quality players. For me Casemiro is the best in his position. Madrid will miss him, but we don’t care, we have to play and win the game of the same way. They are used to playing with Casemiro, for us it is better that he does not play”.

His memories of the Bernabéu: “I have good memories. Here I scored goals, assists, we played beautiful games. This stadium has an incredible history. Playing here is a pleasure for me and for everyone”.

Mbappé and if the match for his Blaugrana past has special motivation: “I think Kylian is fine. Not only for me, but for Leo it is also a special game because we already played here with Barcelona. It is also special for Ramos, who is with the team. Special for everyone. Playing against Real Madrid It’s always special in the Champions League. It motivates us even more. I’m very happy, wanting to play a good game, to make history and take the team as far as possible”.

The imbalance in defense with the three attackers: “I don’t agree with that. If you want to compare, at Barcelona we played the same. We attacked the same and defended the same way. We are going to do the same as we did in Paris. Try to play a great game, which is what we must do This is an opinion, I don’t agree. We’ll see tomorrow if it’s the same way.”

The final in Paris: “It is incredible that it is played in Paris. This makes us want to be in the final more. We have to start tomorrow. We started a long time ago, but tomorrow we must take a step to reach the final.”

In Movistar: “I almost played for Madrid when I was 13 years old”

Madrid and Barcelona: “I almost played for Madrid when I was 13 years old. Life took me to Barça, for which I have a great affection. It is my team in my heart. But today I am very happy here at PSG. Tomorrow it will be a great game, I know this stadium very well. We know what can happen here, we will have a lot of pressure. But we are players who are used to this. We have to play our game. We have to be happy, enjoy life and football. These games only happen once time”.