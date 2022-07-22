Neymar becomes the official ambassador of the battle royale

The famous football player has teamed up with KRAFTON, Inc. to promote several events around the battle royale.

Neymar Jr. is known to be an avid player of competitive games. KRAFTON, Inc., the studio behind PUBG, capitalizes on the player’s love for their game to make him the new ambassador of the title.

“Participating in PUBG is amazing […] I’m very proud to be part of this new project and I can’t wait to play on the new map.” – Neymar Jr.

world football superstar will participate in a series of in-game and out-of-game events throughout the year to officially celebrate his passion for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDSwhich he has played regularly since its release five years ago. All the details around the events have not yet been communicated but on July 14, the player kicked off this partnership with a special livestream.

His team, made up of South American influencers Gaulês, Netenho and Sparkingg., was able to face players from all over the world on the new map PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS titled Deston.