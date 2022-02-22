Neymar betrays Lionel Messi in PSG with his new destination in the MLS

Neymar paralyzed his fans and Lionel Messi with a drastic decision at PSG and sent a strong message to MLS.

Strikers Writing February 21, 2022 12:31 p.m.

Neymar surprised PSG fans and Lionel Messi with his latest statements about his possible departure from France to return to MLS for the future and thus leave aside the European platform.

The Brazilian star had no qualms about talking about his future in the Parisian team to continue under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino or some other coach on duty and surprised with his response.

For the former Barcelona player, the priorities go through his break between seasons in Europe, so MLS seems to be an ideal place for him due to the extension of days off.

“I want to play in the United States (MLS), for at least one season. Why? First because the championship is short, you have three months of vacation. I could play there for many years,” he assured in a live with Ronaldo Nazario.

Finally, regarding the possibility of returning to the American continent, Neymar elaborated: “I really want to play there again (Santos). What I really miss is playing in the town. My God, that wonderful stadium”.

In the meantime, he will have to make himself available to the coaching staff ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Saint Ettiene where they will seek to recover from the last loss against Nantes.