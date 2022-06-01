Neymar brooms! Campos has already found his successor in Spain – Sport.fr

Champion of France with Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago, Neymar Jr. does not really seem to fit into the plans of the PSG staff who would not be against selling him during the summer. If the Brazilian leaves, he will have to be replaced and the Ligue 1 club could find the rare pearl in the Spanish championship.

Leonardo now dismissed from his position as sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, it is Luis Campos who will take over from the Brazilian. Former sports director of LOSC, he must resolve the situation with Neymar Jr. and the South American star may well have to pack his bags during the summer transfer window. Today in the Brazilian national team, he is not sure to wear the Parisian jersey in a few months and the club is already looking for his possible successor.

According to information from ‘mark’, the reigning French champion thinks of the Dutch international striker of the Villarreal club Arnaut Danjuma. A surprise Champions League semi-finalist with the Yellow Submarine this year, he had a very big season with 10 goals in 23 league games. Recruited from Bournemouth against the sum of 23 million euros by the Spaniards, he has a very high rating since his value is now estimated at 50 million euros and English clubs are monitoring his development closely. A perfect successor for Neymar? Except that the Rouge-et-Bleu will not move until the Brazilian is sold…