Neymar buys a CAN final ball at a charity gala

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

What would you do if you were given a sum of 160,000 euros? Neymar JR decided to offer himself the winning ball for the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. It was during a gala evening which brought together several big names in the world of football that the Paris Saint-Germain player made this extraordinary acquisition.

Footballer Neymar’s commitment to charity

True to his values, the African champion, Gana Gueye, decided to unite the gratin of football around a single and same cause, charity towards the most deprived. Like many of his PSG teammates, Neymar JR was present at the charity gala which was also the site of an auction.

Of all the objects presented during the event, the final ball of the 33and CAN edition which took place in Cameroon was the one that most caught the eye of the Brazilian. He therefore showed himself to be very generous by offering a nice pot of 160,000 euros which enabled him to acquire this very special leather ball.

Even if he doesn’t brag about it much on social networks, the Brazilian player has his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t hesitate for a second to share his fortune with the less fortunate.

An amount deemed scandalous by the Internet sphere

Many netizens have seized on the information to decry the fact that Neymar loves a little too much feasting. Nevertheless, it should not be forgotten that the famous ball at 160,000 euros is the vestige of a historic match which consecrated the first victory of the Senegalese Teranga Lions.

In addition, funds raised during the evening were donated to Forhope Association which works to help people in need in France and Senegal. The gesture of the player teammate of Leo Messi andIdrissa Gueye is therefore more a proof of charity than of irresponsibility.

Source link

