Neymar case: Prison sentence, fine, what the Brazilian risks in the context of the trial for his transfer to FC Barcelona

The trial of the “Neymar affair” began in Barcelona on Monday. All about the possible sanctions against the Brazilian.

Finally, after several years of waiting, the trial has started in Barcelona for the “DIS affair”, the company that had the rights of Neymar Jr when he played in Brazil and was a Santos player. The DIS company denounced the affair of the signing of the striker and managed to put on the dock Neymar, his father, his mother, two former presidents of FC Barcelona, ​​​​Sandro Rosell and Josep Martí Bartomeu, FC Barcelona and also Santos, as well as its former president, Odilio Rodriguez.

What does the company ‘DIS’ expect for the transfer of Neymar

The prosecution is asking for multi-million dollar fines and jail time for the defendants. The version of the “DIS” company claims that FC Barcelona and the Santos club in Brazil conspired so that the company could not collect in this operation all that was due to it for the 40% of the rights of the player that he had signed.

For this reason, he accuses those involved of two crimes. First of all, the corruption between private individuals, because they believe that Barca and Santos agreed on a transfer without consulting them, since they owned part of Neymar’s rights. And second, the prosecution believes that there was a possible offense of fraud by contractual simulation.

The prosecutor’s office asks for prison for the defendants and fines of several million euros

There were two contracts between the parties: one for a friend worth 4.5 million and the other for a preferential right option for three players, worth 8 million. The ‘DIS’ version understands that these agreements are actually a disguised payment for the transfer of the Brazilian international, from which they should receive their proportional share.

According to information from GOAL, the public prosecutor in this case is asking for five years in prison for Sandro Rosell, three for the former president of Santos, two years in prison for Neymar senior, one year in prison for Neymar and his mother and also for prison for Josep María Bartomeu, the penultimate president of FC Barcelona.

The “DIS” petitions call for jail and disqualification, as well as millionaire fines of around 200 million euros per defendant. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is expected to appear in court as a witness as the Madrid club also negotiated with Santos to get Neymar around this time.