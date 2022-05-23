Neymar caught smoking in the evening, the rumor swells on the Web (video)

Paris Saint-Germain is officially on rest. Mauricio Pochettino’s players ended the season with a win against Metz last Saturday night at the Parc des Princes. Bonne news in addition to that, the announcement of the extension of Kylian Mbappé until 2025. The French champion also specified that he was seduced by the new project offered to him by the PSG. What to be serene for fans and observers of PSG. It also remains to be seen who will strengthen the capital club next summer and who will leave. There are reports that Doha would like to put Neymar up for sale and therefore agree to sell the Brazilian if there are satisfactory offers from a European club.

In the meantime, the Brazilian is enjoying his holidays and doesn’t seem motivated to leave the capital. In recent hours, however, a video worries some fans.

Neymar cheating?

A video has been circulating for a few hours on social networks. We can see a man strongly resembling Neymar Jr smoking shisha in the evening. He is from behind and wears a cap, all with a gesture reminiscent of the PSG star. Take a look at this sequence:

Internet users react

The sequence quickly spread on the Web. Internet users reacted by giving their point of view on the possibility that this is indeed Neymar.

We could see in particular as comments on Twitter :

“PTDRRR if you knew the number of football players who smoke shisha”

“ALL the players celebrate titles/end of season like that and you shut up your ge*le and laugh, and when it’s ney you come open it.”

“People find it “normal” that he smokes because he is on vacation mdrr”

“It strikes me so there’s a guy he’s hiding behind a bush and he’s filming the inside of a house”

“But the brothers, it can be seen that it’s not Neymar all the same mdrrr do you think he was going to have an evening on the ground floor of a Haussmann building like the sores of the 16th arrondissement?”

“Ptdrrr but lots of players are shisha, ball and alcohol. Some are even smokers (cigs) Do you think life is Disney?”

Will Neymar still be a PSG player next season?

Nothing is less sure. In any case, big changes should soon take place in the club of the capital. The latter wants to change a lot of things and the arrival of Luis Campos should also be made official in a short time. As Nasser Al-Khelaïfi indicated on Monday at the microphone of Canal +, he will wish to announce the main changes to come to PSG next week. Mauricio Pochettino is particularly threatened…

