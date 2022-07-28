Entertainment

Neymar chosen to replace… Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Cristiano Ronaldo file continues to be talked about on the other side of the Channel. And for good reason, the five-time Ballon d’Or player wants to leave Manchester United only a year after his return. The reason ? The Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season, while the latter intends to push back even further the records he has set in the most beautiful of competitions. As a result, even if Anthony Martial’s club does not want to let him go, we must start scrutinizing the 37-year-old’s potential replacements.

According to information from The MirrorManchester United would have targeted Neymar Jr to replace their number 7. Paris-Saint-Germain would obviously not be against a departure of their 30-year-old player, while few clubs have shown interest in one of the best players in history and who marked his time alongside Lionel Messi.

