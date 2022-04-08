Neymar close to Rolland Courbis, Internet users laugh

All football lovers in France know it, the rivalry between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain is fierce. If it has calmed down a bit in recent years with regard to the players on the pitch, for the supporters, there is always this antagonism. Today, PSG has moved into another category with colossal economic means (it’s been 10 years in reality) and this stirs up the hatred of Olympian supporters who have fun criticizing the capital club at the slightest misstep by the Blues. and Red in the Champions League.

At the time of Bernard Tapie, it was a bit the opposite even if OM were able to lift the C1. If today we see players from both sides laughing together before a Classic or exchanging shirts at the end of the match, it was impossible thirty years ago. In 2022, social networks, young people who find themselves in the France team like Mbappé or Guendouzi, everything has changed. And in the media, if we know that certain journalists or consultants are labeled such and such a club, there is less virulence than in the past and for a little buzz or a photo, we don’t spit on the enemy”.

Courbis proud with Neymar

This Wednesday, April 6, former Olympique de Marseille player and coach Rolland Courbis, now a consultant for RMC, ”struck” the pose with Paris Saint-Germain number 10, Neymar.

Like what (and said before), times are changing. Some OM fans didn’t like it at all, others more neutral noticed that Neymar looked in good shape, implying a few extra pounds. After Daniel Riolo’s attacks (also RMC house) who said that the Brazilian had been arriving at training drunk since the elimination in C1, it’s quite amusing to see Neymar with a person stamped OM…

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the photo of Courbis alongside Neymar but also on the caption of the photo.

We read on Twitter:

”It’s clear that it’s not in Marseille that you’re going to come across this kind of player! Enjoy!”

” You are little Parisians, we have the c1 we…, with your big neymar he came out of the macdo on the photo lol…”

”Too bad you had to call him and tell him who you were to get him to pose. Because otherwise, he wouldn’t have recognized you…”

”Incredible vs have the same size and certainly the same physical form. What a ball this player. Get out quick quick quick”

”He’s less of a Legend for Paris than Valdo, Ricardo, Ronaldinho and Raï, but you’re probably trying to please the psg lynxes and Nasser”

” Seen the PARIS logo behind it is you who passed by the bottom eh …… liar … I can no longer see it nor hear it that the strongly retired ”

” Oh Rolland you are serious, pure Marseille and you manage to say that has more respect for a RAI, NENE or RONALDINHO than him ”

