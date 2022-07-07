Neymar complains about remarks made to footballers about their lifestyle

Even behind PSG, Neymar’s actions leave no one indifferent. So when the Parisian striker speaks on social networks, everyone pays attention. Currently on vacation in the United States, the Brazilian posted a message on Twitter this Saturday. He talks about the impossibility of celebrating his birthday.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu.

Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

” You cannot celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, your son, your wife and especially yours. It’s not easy being an athlete. You can’t be happy until your career is over, it’s crazy. »

This text is intended for Lucas Crispim, a player from Fortaleza (Brazilian D1), friend of the star. Crispim, who turns 28 on Sunday, organized a party on the beach on Friday, the day after yet another defeat in the league. The concern is that his team is a red lantern… His club therefore reacted by putting him on hold for an indefinite period, which Neymar did not like.

Himself subject to criticism for his taste for the party

This message of course refers to the criticisms of which the former Barcelonan is regularly the target for his extra-sporting escapades, in particular the big party organized in Brazil in December 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

When he is not injured, his performances on the field also do not fail to raise questions from all those who appreciated the too often injured artist. The expectation is high for the one who is still under contract with the champion of France until 2025.