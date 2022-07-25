Entertainment

Neymar considering leaving PSG

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 56 1 minute read

The Brazilian is said to be considering leaving the capital club this summer after having little taste of the words of its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi.

The story between Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar could soon come to an end. Arriving in the capital club from FC Barcelona in 2017, the Brazilian is thinking of packing his bags during the summer transfer window. While a new sports project has begun at PSG, Neymar would not be fully part of the plans and did not appreciate the comments made by its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi in Le Parisien who had declared: “A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! They must all be 100%. Clearly we weren’t good enough to go far“.

SEE ALSO – The best of Neymar in 2021-22

This Sunday RMC suggests that the Brazilian and his clan would think about leaving Paris this summer. But the 30-year-old won’t be able to go anywhere. Few clubs will indeed be able to support his XXL salary. Less than 6 months from the World Cup in Qatar which could be his last, time is running out for Neymar. Recently, the former Barça player was announced on the shelves of Juventus Turin.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 56 1 minute read

Related Articles

With almost 300 kilos of weight! Brendan Fraser in the first image of Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’

6 mins ago

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Look Totally Different in UNEDITED Photo to Honor Kris Jenner’s Mom MJ’s 88th Birthday

7 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston dazzles on the beach at 53

18 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – Manchester United: A return to Sporting for Cristiano Ronaldo? Reuben Amorim responds

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button