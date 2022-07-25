Neymar considering leaving PSG

The Brazilian is said to be considering leaving the capital club this summer after having little taste of the words of its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi.

The story between Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar could soon come to an end. Arriving in the capital club from FC Barcelona in 2017, the Brazilian is thinking of packing his bags during the summer transfer window. While a new sports project has begun at PSG, Neymar would not be fully part of the plans and did not appreciate the comments made by its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi in Le Parisien who had declared: “A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! They must all be 100%. Clearly we weren’t good enough to go far“.

SEE ALSO – The best of Neymar in 2021-22

This Sunday RMC suggests that the Brazilian and his clan would think about leaving Paris this summer. But the 30-year-old won’t be able to go anywhere. Few clubs will indeed be able to support his XXL salary. Less than 6 months from the World Cup in Qatar which could be his last, time is running out for Neymar. Recently, the former Barça player was announced on the shelves of Juventus Turin.