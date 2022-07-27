Neymar, cowboy evening with his new companion Bruna Biancardi

Tuesday June 28, Neymar once again appeared with his partner, Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar and Bruna Biancard i spin the perfect love. The holidays continue for the couple who decided to put their suitcases in Florida. Between evenings, beach, swimming pool and idleness, lovers are far from bored. Tuesday, June 28, the couple enjoyed an evening on the theme… western. A privileged moment that they did not fail to share on their Instagram accounts.

The 30-year-old Brazilian footballer shared a nice shot of himself alongside the 27-year-old model. With smiles on their lips, cowboy hats on their heads and matching outfits, the two lovebirds opted for a plaid set. Bruna Biancardi, she posted a video on the social network. To the rhythm of the title of Post Malone and Roddy Rich “Cooped Up”, the couple scrolls, sways, laughs and exchanges a tender kiss. At the beginning of June in Miami, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi had been photographed together at the Fontainebleau hotel, a very popular establishment for celebrities.

What’s next after this ad

Last April, the PSG star formalized his romance with Bruna Biancardi by posting a photo on his account. “The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you”, had captioned the star of the round ball. A few days later, the young woman had published a snapshot of her and her lover, captioned with a simple “I love you”.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Neymar intimate: the documentary on Netflix unveiled