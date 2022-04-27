Neymar deadlocked? – CNET

What can the 30-something Brazilian hope for at PSG? The question arises as Neymar seems to crystallize some tensions.

In the event of Kylian Mbappé’s departure, will Neymar Jr be able to make PSG forget him? They are not many to claim that the Brazilian will be able to illuminate the game of the champion of France in a lasting way (his contract runs until 2025).

A few weeks ago, The Team revealed that the club’s decision-makers were beginning to get annoyed with the performance of the one who cost 222 million euros in transfer in the summer of 2017.

He had arrived from Barcelona to help PSG win a C1 and to win a Ballon d’Or by freeing himself from the crushing shadow of Lionel Messi in Catalonia.

Result of the races, no objective was fulfilled, not to mention the repeated injuries and a lifestyle unworthy of a top athlete. It must be said that Kylian Mbappé, recruited the same summer, was quick to take the place of best PSG player.

These failures also ended up tiring the Parisian supporters. ” I stay despite the boos. I have three years left (contract, editor’s note), so stop whistling and catch your breath “, had let go Neymar to Parisian fans after the title match against Lens (1-1).