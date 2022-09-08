Neymar declares his love for the Parc des Princes

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

Neymar Jr has known everything with the public at the Parc des Princes. Idol on his arrival, the Brazilian striker then saw the Parisian supporters take a dislike to him and insult him on multiple occasions. Despite this relationship of “I love you, me neither”, the number 10 of the capital club gave an interview to DAZN in which he praises his public, him who signed for Paris-Saint-Germain in 2017 against €222 million.