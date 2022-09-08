Neymar declares his love for the Parc des Princes
Neymar Jr has known everything with the public at the Parc des Princes. Idol on his arrival, the Brazilian striker then saw the Parisian supporters take a dislike to him and insult him on multiple occasions. Despite this relationship of “I love you, me neither”, the number 10 of the capital club gave an interview to DAZN in which he praises his public, him who signed for Paris-Saint-Germain in 2017 against €222 million.
” My favorite stadium in the Champions League? I’ve played in so many stadiums… But the Parc des Princes, when it’s full and the fans are behind us, it’s very difficult to beat us. he confided. What to put a little more Parisian supporters in the pocket, he who scored 9 goals and delivered 7 assists in 8 games this season.
