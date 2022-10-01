Neymar defends his support for Bolsonaro

PARIS, Sept. 30 (EUROPA PRESSE) –

Brazilian striker Neymar Jr has deplored the criticism he has received in recent hours for showing his support for Jair Bolsonaro for his re-election as President of Brazil, and assured that the same people who “talk about democracy” are those who attack anyone “who has a different opinion”.

On Thursday, the Paris Saint-Germain striker uploaded a video to TikTok in which he is seen dancing to a song in support of the far-right leader. The text reads: “Vote, vote and confirm, 22 is Bolsonaro”, in reference to the number assigned to the current Brazilian president as a candidate in the electronic ballot box.

Thousands of fans and social media users in general berated Neymar, who has eight million followers, for the gesture, reminding him of Bolsonaro’s racist comments towards the Afro-descendant and indigenous community.

“They talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the same people who talk about democracy,” he wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday.

Jair Bolsonaro, 67, of the Liberal Party, aspires this Sunday to remain at the head of Brazil for four more years, during a presidential election including his great rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers’ Party and president of the country between 2003 and 2010, is the main favorite.

Former players like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Romário, a candidate for the Rio de Janeiro Senate for the same party as Bolsonaro, have at one time or another shown their support for the far-right leader, whose first term was marked by his Holocaust denier handling of the pandemic, his attacks on democratic institutions and the encouragement he has given to fake news.