Neymar displayed in DM by a young Instagramer, she balances the screens

Neymar is having a very promising start to the season. The Brazilian has already scored three goals in two Ligue 1 games. The former Barça player is in all the shots, good and bad. In recent hours, Neymar has indeed been talking about his friction with Kylian Mbappé. Both men face an ego crisis, with both players wanting to take penalties. But also, it is said in the press that Mbappé would have asked as a condition to extend that the Brazilian leaves this summer, which should not happen. Suddenly, Mbappé would have a lot on the heart.

Against Montpellier, the world champion also had personal problems. A mix that did not help him to play, even if his attitude is certainly to be reviewed. To make matters worse concerning Neymar, the auriverde genius is now talking on the networks for DMs exchanged with an Instagramer.

Neymar caught by the patrol but…

Indeed, for a few hours, photos and videos have been circulating on Twitter in which we can see Instagrammer Anna Lis showing DMs that she exchanges with Neymar. And the least we can say is that the conversation is unusual :

That the fans of PSG and Brazil are reassured, Neymar is ready as ever for his season and is not willing to be distracted for too long.

Neymar: “Beautiful picture 👏🏽”

Model: “Come see it up close lol”

Neymar: “It’s far lol”

Model: “Nothing is preventing you from coming close”

Neymar: “Work is preventing”

The man is focused this season! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gGVyyTxNwj — ⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) August 15, 2022

Internet users react

These exchanges were quickly commented on on social networks.

On Twitter in particular, we could see as comments on the subject :

“Neymar is focused this season guys.”

“”Work is preventing” coming from Ney… The emotions brothel… It’s his season nothing can stop him”

“Work Hinders! Leave the Band of Demons”

“EHHHHH NEYMAR WHO DECIDES WHAT TO TAKE IN HAND????”

“Instead of coming to manage me”

“Neymar Jr the footballer is therefore beautiful and well back”

“Really… tastes, colors…”

“He’s on a mission mdrrrr Mbappé your downfall is close you’re soon not that guy anymore”

“Neither your boul’ nor your sorrel can reach the high class”

“This discussion proves once again that the woman is the main cause of the destruction of the man”

Neymar will therefore have to stay focused and put his recent dispute aside with Kylian Mbappé to move forward.

The agreement within the PSG locker room will be important to allow the Ile-de-France team to perform well on all fronts. In the Champions League, PSG will try again chance. Leo Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will most certainly have a major role to play.

