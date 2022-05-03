Neymar drunk in training? He answers cash to Daniel Riolo, who gives a layer…

It’s certainly not the best season of Neymar since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and it worries the club’s followers. Arrived after a thundering transfer of more than 220 million, making him the most expensive player on the planet, the 30-year-old Brazilian had a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Today, the sporting record is more than mixed if we look at individual statistics and the club’s record since he has been there. Despite the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and his great friend Lionel Messi, the striker is struggling to regain his best level and his performances during the debacle against Real Madrid raise questions.

Informed journalist and follower of PSG, Daniel Riolo dropped a bombshell a few days ago about Davi Lucca’s father. “Neymar is no longer training. He sometimes arrives at training in a terrible state, unable to train, alcoholic limit. Neymar is at a stage where he is in revenge”, he swung in the After foot, on RMC. A revelation which, if true, could do a lot of harm to Neymar, already sufficiently reprimanded by the supporters for his lifestyle quite far from the standards of professional players.

After this regular attack, the teammate of Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi responded on the pitch with a very good match against Lorient last weekend, but also on social networks. Publishing one of his goals in his story, he added a short sentence directly aimed at the companion of Geraldine Maillet. “I was drunk, that’s why it worked… as they say here”he wrote in the comment, adding a multitude of emojis crying with laughter.

His answer frankly… shabby

Following the resumption of this sequence by a user on Twitter, Daniel Riolo took the opportunity to resume the behavior of the Brazilian. “The only valid answer is when he makes more than 50% of the matches, when he is good in the UCL and whenhe will train well… There, he is a player that no one wants anymore apart from a handful of fake PSG supporters with empty heads… so his answer frankly… pathetic”he replies to Neymar through the media.