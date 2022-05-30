Neymar explains Leo Messi’s struggles – Foot11.com

Messi’s first season at PSG will not be remembered. According to his pal Neymar, several factors explain the Argentinian’s disappointing performance. More

A difficult adjustment

For his first season away from Barça, Lionel Messi was eagerly awaited. And he disappointed. Collectively, the Argentinian did not help PSG to do better than a Champions League round of 16. On a personal level, Messi seemed to drag his spleen on the pitch. Like Neymar, he has long remained in the shadow of Mbappé and displays average statistics at best for his standards: 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 games. Performances that earned him strong criticism.

For the Channel Football Club, Neymar tried to explain this complicated season. The Brazilian first evokes the difficulty of adapting to a new context. Before joining Paris, Lionel Messi lived in Barcelona for more than 20 years.

” Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities, and he doesn’t come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things.” Neymar for the CFC – Interview by FootMercato

Neymar and Messi, the misunderstood

Then, Neymar explains that his friend Messi has not been placed in the best possible position. It must be said that this season, Pochettino’s PSG did not shine with its game plan. The results depended on certain individuals when others were judged not to be at the level: “ There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays. We understand Neymar’s arguments, but Messi did not always need Guardiola’s Barça to shine.

The best PSG player, between Messi and Neymar. (Icon Sports)

If he recognizes half-words that his friend did not really shine, Neymar nevertheless qualifies the observation. Basically, Messi’s season is only disappointing compared to the expectations of him. Just being good isn’t enough for a seven-time Ballon d’Or. The other side of the coin for the stars of PSG: “ Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. “Next season, these three will try to escape criticism. By leading their club very far in the Champions League.