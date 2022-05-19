Neymar explains Mbappé’s gesture in Qatar

This is the hot topic of the moment. At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé has still not made a decision on his future. At the end of the UNFP Trophies ceremony, the PSG striker said that he had almost made his choice, and that his future will be settled ” long before May 28. “While some Spanish media initially claimed that the player had reached an agreement with the Real Madrid, others are more measured and explain that nothing has been done yet. During the promotional tour in Qatar, a photo of Kylian Mbappé where we see him putting his hand under the PSG logo caused a lot of noise on social networks. If many reacted without really understanding the meaning of this cliché, Neymar wanted to explain this gesture.

Neymar criticizes the “Fake News” of the media

On instagrama Brazilian football news account captioned this photo: “PSG wants to use Mbappé’s image to the last drop. Everything is good as leverage. Notice he’s the only one with the logo on his chest and he wants to hide it”. Words that did not at all please Neymar Jr. who hastened to respond to them in unfiltered comments: “ Another post to like! A story without head or tail. It’s just that we have two different outfits, one with a sponsor and one without. Kylian got it wrong and had to hide the sponsor because it was an ad for another partner. Don’t share fake news! »

The secret on the future of the Parisian number 7 is therefore always well kept and patience is required, as explained in this short video below.