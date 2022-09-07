Neymar explains why Lionel Messi struggled with PSG last season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr believes Lionel Messi struggled last season due to his difficulties adjusting to new conditions after leaving FC Barcelona.

Messi joined the Parisians on a free transfer in what was one of the biggest transfers of the 2021 summer window. The Argentine made the move after FC Barcelona, ​​with whom he spent two decades, n couldn’t get him to sign a new contract due to financial problems.

La Pulga struggled in his first season at PSG, where he reunited with his friend Neymar. Lionel Messi has only scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions which falls short of his ambitions.

Neymar has now explained that the change in environment after an emotional goodbye impacted Messi during his debut campaign in France. The Brazilian said during an interview with ‘The DAZN Soccer Show’:

“I have known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him more on the pitch in training by talking to him. It’s hard to make a change like that because he was at Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family. »

He added that Messi felt more comfortable at the Parc des Princes after spending a season in Paris:

“It’s difficult, but I think he’s better now and feels more comfortable at home. I want him to enjoy it and both of us to enjoy it. We know we have a lot ahead of us and many challenges, but I’m sure we can overcome them. »

The Argentine captain seems more in his element since the start of the season. Lionel Messi has already scored three times in six Ligue 1 appearances this year, half of what he scored in 26 league appearances last season.

He also provided six assists during these meetings, in addition to having found the net in the Parisians’ 4-0 victory in the Trophée des Champions against FC Nantes.

