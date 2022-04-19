Neymar explodes against a former Liverpool player: “You only say shit”

Neymar Jr exploded this Sunday in Instagram against Fabio Aurélio after the former Liverpool player criticized him in an interview with Goal in which he assured that if he were Neymar he would be disappointed for never having won the Ballon d’Or. The PSG player, decisive in the Clasico against Marseille with a goal and a provoked penalty, he vented on Instagram through a story in which he replied to such criticism of his compatriot.

Neymar first published a story with laughing emoticons next to Goal’s interview with Fabio Auréliothen he recalled all the titles he has won in his career with Santos, Barcelona and PSG to end with a video in which he exploded against the criticism that players usually receive for small drops in performance.

“Morally, I’m tired of these former players who are there and only open their mouths to talk shit. Five minutes of interview and he only started talking about the lives of others. If you want to criticize, criticize. But talking shit like that is not possible”, concluded Neymar, who has regained sensations in Paris since he fell, prematurely, eliminated from the round of 16 of the Champions League.