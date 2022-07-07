Entertainment

Neymar expresses his sadness at not being able to party

Since his arrival at PSG in 2017 from FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar has been regularly singled out for his lifestyle, he who is often injured. Tired of these repeated injuries, the French champion would have even opened the door to the departure of his Brazilian star this summer.

Neymar does not hide his pain!

In the meantime, the native of Mogi das Cruzes has once again responded to criticism and has not failed to express his sadness on social networks:

“Lost … you can’t celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, your son, your wife and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy: “You can only be happy after the end of his career,” he wrote.

Regularly criticized for his lifestyle, Neymar did not hide his pain on social networks. Indeed, the Brazilian international complained of not being able to celebrate the birthday of his relatives as well as his own.

