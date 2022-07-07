Neymar expresses his sadness at not being able to party

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

Since his arrival at PSG in 2017 from FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar has been regularly singled out for his lifestyle, he who is often injured. Tired of these repeated injuries, the French champion would have even opened the door to the departure of his Brazilian star this summer.

Neymar does not hide his pain!

In the meantime, the native of Mogi das Cruzes has once again responded to criticism and has not failed to express his sadness on social networks:

“Lost … you can’t celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, your son, your wife and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy: “You can only be happy after the end of his career,” he wrote.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu.

Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022