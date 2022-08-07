Neymar, Fabian Ruiz, Bernardo Silva… All the transfer window information for August 6

Football – Mercato

Neymar, Ruiz, Silva … All the transfer window information for August 6

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

ASSE: Laurent Batlles wants to recruit a number 9

Despite the signing of Lenny Pintor, Laurent Batlles wants at all costs to recruit other attackers this summer, and he did not fail to make it known: “We’re going to look for a real new one. I know the qualities of Jean-Philippe Krasso. We saw it in Ajaccio, he prefers to play in support of an attacker. We are looking for at least two attackers in front. To provide depth, speed, someone capable of challenging the opposing block and having presence in front of goal…”. For more information, click here

A €5m contract awaits Fabian Ruiz at PSG

Whereas Fabian Ruiz should not extend – his contract which runs until June 30, 2023 – with the Naples, the PSG would be in ambush to complete a transfer during this summer transfer window. And to convince the Spanish international to sign at Paris, Luis Campos would have strong arguments to make. Indeed, the football adviser of the PSG intends to offer a contract worth nearly €5 million to Fabian Ruiz.

PSG: Vinicius Jr makes a resounding announcement about his future

While the PSG would have thought of him to strengthen his attack this summer, Vinicius Jr in no way intends to leave the Real Madrid, as he himself explained: “I admire the players who have achieved so much at this club, the biggest in the world. Of course, I want to keep winning here and playing long to win as much as them. To win five or six Champions Leagues and be as influential as some of the best players who have worn the Madrid shirt”.

PSG: Barça does not give up on Bernardo Silva

As le10sport.com revealed it to you exclusively, Luis Campos dream of hosting Bernardo Silva to PSG. However, the new football adviser to the PSG must rub shoulders with FC Barcelona on this file. Besides, the Barca of Xavi would be busy behind the scenes to complete the transfer of Bernard Silva.

PSG complete the transfer of Fabian Ruiz

Despite the signatures of Vitinha and of Renato Sanches, Luis Campos would still like to flesh out the midfield of Christophe Galtier. With this in mind, the football adviser of the PSG would have identified the profile of Fabian Ruiz. A player who is in the sights of the PSG since April 2020, as le10sport.com revealed it to you exclusively. Besides, Luis Campos would have already completed the transfer of Fabian Ruiz according to Il Corriere dello Sport .

Neymar wants to stay at PSG at all costs

While he would have been placed on the transfer list of the PSG, Neymar would in no way wish to pack his bags during this summer transfer window. According to the indiscretions of The Team the Brazilian star would not stop repeating internally that he wants to continue his adventure at Paris.

