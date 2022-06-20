Neymar feasts in Las Vegas … Security tries to put him out!

Currently on vacation in the United States where he is enjoying a well-deserved vacation after a morally trying season at PSG, Neymar mainly takes advantage of his evenings to satisfy another of his passions: poker!





The Brazilian has been present for several days in Las Vegas, where he plays in particular the World Series of Poker, the world championships of the discipline. And the PSG star is far from being ridiculous against players who are often much more experienced than him. After some disappointment at the start of the week, Neymar made a lot of noise last night by going very far in a ‘Super Turbo’ format tournament (fast version) where more than 2,000 players had registered. The international auriverde arrived in the first 50 (49th), which proves that this passion can also bring him money. The former Barça player, who ended the season with matches with Brazil, indeed left with a check for 3959 dollars for this performance.

A security guard picks up!

The story does not end there since the Parisian striker especially experienced a funny misadventure during this evening. As explained poker news, the Brazilian was stopped by a security guard while watching the final eliminations at a nearby table. This guard did not immediately recognize Neymar who was then in the middle of other players and simply invited him to leave the room. “You can’t stay there”allegedly dropped the stunned security guard. “But I play”, then replied the Parisian striker, visibly very surprised by the remark of this security guard whose passion is probably not football. After this brief misunderstanding, Neymar was finally able to continue playing his game which ended very late at night in Las Vegas.

Return to Paris in 3 weeks

Paris Saint-Germain players are expected to resume training on July 4. The internationals should resume a week later before an internship in Japan. Barring a big surprise during the transfer window, Neymar will be in Paris in three weeks.