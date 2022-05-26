Neymar formalizes his love with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi formalized their romance by sharing a few photos of them on Instagram.

A few days ago, Neymar took over his Instagram account to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. The football player declared his laziness to Bruna Biancardi, a 27-year-old Brazilian influencer, wishing him “all the best things in the world”. “The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you,” captioned the 30-year-old football star. Words “liked” by nearly four million Internet users.

This Sunday, Bruna Biancardi in turn published a snapshot of her and her lover, captioned with a simple “I love you”. The photo, formalizing their idyll a little more, was taken during the celebration of the new title of Paris Saint-Germain, crowned champion of France this Saturday for the tenth time.

For the occasion, Neymar organized an evening at his home, welcoming the players of the Parisian club, although he was strongly criticized for his lifestyle. The one who has multiplied the injuries on the ground said on TF1 in January 2021 that he would “never give up” partying. Love will then perhaps be beneficial to him for the next season…