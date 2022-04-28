Neymar formalizes his romance with Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi

The footballer formalized his relationship with the young woman on social networks, to the delight of his fans who were nearly 4 million to “like” the post.

The post almost “broke” the Internet: football star Neymar is no longer a heart to take. It is on the occasion of the birthday of his companion, the Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi, on April 15, that the PSG player has indeed decided to formalize his idyll. An announcement made on his Instagram account which generated almost 4 million “likes”.

“The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you,” wrote Neymar to accompany the photos posted on Instagram. These show the 30-year-old footballer at a party, improvising as a photographer of the 27-year-old young woman, followed by more than a million subscribers.

Champions of love (and networks)

A few days later, Sunday April 24, Bruna Biancardi in turn posted a photo with her half, a bit more endearing, captioned with a simple “I love you”. We see the lovebirds hugging and laughing during the celebration of the new title of Paris Saint-Germain, crowned champion of France this Saturday, April 23 for the tenth time.