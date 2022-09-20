Neymar: Fortnite, Counter-Strike, Facebook Gaming… the other life of the PSG star

Many of you know Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, says Neymar Jr., one of PSG’s stars for several seasons. But in addition to his career as an international footballer, the man is a big video game player but also a steamer. Update on the star’s relationship with our favorite media.

Neymar Jr, one of the big football stars

Neymar Jr, born in Brazil in January 1992, is a international soccer player currently evolving at Paris Saint Germain. Winner of the Brazilian Cup, the Sao Polo Championship, Spain (twice), France (4 times) or even the Club World Cup or the Spanish Cup, the young thirty-year-old is also champions league winner with FC Barcelona, ​​but above all Olympic champion with Brazil in 2016at his home in Rio.

Named to the Ballon d’Or, the player is in the limelight for many years, and each of his matches is scrutinized closely, as is his lifestyle as a high-level athlete, often considered poor. The international has indeed injured several timeswhich many commentators have attributed to night sprees repeat. His uneven seasons have sometimes made people cringe, despite the player’s obvious talent.

Olympic champion and avid Counter-Strike player!

But beyond the career of the player and the lifestyle of the man, there is a Neymar that we do not necessarily know very well: thee Neymar video game player and streamer. For many years, the Brazilian’s other favorite activity has been playing video games. Essentially oriented towards multiplayer, his practice revolves around FIFA, PES (eFootball), of which he is an ambassador for Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or Fortnite. For a long time now, Neymar was streaming his games Counter-Strike on Twitch with thousands of viewers.

But last December, while recovering from a left ankle injury, the international announced that he was changing creamery ! Neymar has indeed announced that he is leaving Twitch to sign up with Facebook Gamingwhich, if it does not perform as expected in France, a hit elsewhere in the world ! The first stream set the tone, with 143,000 likes and 88,000 comments over four hours. During an interview granted to Gotaga as part of a Puma showcase, against which the player played matches on CS: GO then Fortnite, play it confided in his report in video games.

I have already experienced a lot of defeats, but now I know how to handle it. The world of video games is where I go to relieve myself, so as not to freak out. That’s how I can relax, with my friends.

An escape therefore, but not only. Far from his relatives, mostly based in Brazil, Neymar uses his live and video games to share moments with them. Among his relatives, his son11-year-old Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, with whom he discovered Fortnite and who has obviously a lot to teach him about the battle royale from Epic Games:

I really like playing video games, I do that almost every day, continued the Brazilian international. It’s a time when I can reconnect with my friends in Brazil, close the distance with them by playing online. It also allows me to share moments with my son.

If he discovered Fortnite since the end of 2021, Neymar is not a total stranger to the game, since since April 2021, he has his own in-game skinto the delight of his fans.