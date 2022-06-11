Entertainment

Neymar gives his best player and it’s neither Benzema nor Mbappé

It’s a subject that always gives rise to heated debates, the title of best player in the world is hotly contested this season. For some, there is no doubt that Karim Benzema is at the top of the Olympus, but for Neymar, it is not the captain of Real Madrid, but one of his teammates: Vinícius Jr. said in an interview with Brazilian television.

The number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain was asked about the best player in the world of the season and for him there is no doubt that it is the sole scorer of the final last night between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Neymar said this: Mbappé had a great season, Benzema too. After that I watched very little football this year. But from what I saw, yes, Vinícius Júnior. »

to summarize

For Neymar, a player has done better this season than Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. This is his compatriot and sole scorer in the Champions League final: Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian impressed Neymar.

