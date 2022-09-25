Neymar, Haaland… Boosted by extraordinary competition, Mbappé is preparing something heavy!

© LISBON, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 12: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 12, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) Photo by Icon Sport

Competed as he has never been in his young career, Kylian Mbappé sees two sources of emulation presenting themselves to him. Neymar in his team, Haaland at Manchester City. Enough to allow him to get the best of himself and to release THE big season.

While he began his career by always being the center of attention as his talent made a lot of noise, Kylian Mbappe must now deal with the emergence of other very fit players who can overshadow him. If the Frenchman is still a safe bet in the workforce of PSG, this sudden competition can do him a lot of good. Despite the controversies and the few critical releases, Kylian Mbappe keep your head up and having a great season so far, even if he’s somewhat overshadowed by Neymar to PSGwhich causes some tension.

Neymar his real rival?

While he hoped to see the Brazilian leave the PSG this summer under his internal directives, Kylian Mbappe has to face his own teammate in Paris this year. The club, which has held a festival for more than a month, is lucky to see its three big stars in great shape and Neymar returned to the highest level. If his relationship with the Brazilian seems to alternate hot and cold, Mbappe seems ready to explode everything to be the big star of the PSG. Driven by his rivalry with his own teammate, the French can hope to panic the counters, when he has already scored three goals in two matches of Champions League.

Be careful not to burn your wings.

The most decisive players in 2022: 1. Kylian Mbappe (48 G/A) 🇫🇷

2. Neymar Jr (40 G/A) 🇧🇷

3. Leo Messi (39 G/A) 🇦🇷

4. Erling Haaland (38 G/A) 🇳🇴 – Lewandowski (38 G/A) 🇵🇱 – Nkunku (38 G/A) 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/INkD0vdQC1 — 🇧🇷 (@ArobaseKylianny) September 24, 2022

An incredible duel to come with Haaland

Rising star of football for a few years now, Erling Haaland continues to progress by dazzling the pitches with his new team, Manchester City. As he left the Borussia Dortmund where he revealed himself to the whole world as an exceptional scorer, the Norwegian could deliver an incredible distance duel with Mbappe over the next few years. Already impressive Haaland can also push Mbappe to deliver even more sparkling performances this season. With the Citizens, Haaland has already scored thirteen goals in eight matches. It’s simple, no one has done better in Europe for two years.