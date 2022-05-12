Entertainment

Neymar has a Cristiano Ronaldo record in his sights

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in history to have reached 100 goals with 3 different clubs in the 21st century. A record that the Portuguese star could soon share with Neymar, scorer in the draw conceded this Sunday by Paris Saint-Germain against Troyes (2-2), at the end of the 36th day of Ligue 1.

Neymar is one goal away from equaling this CR7 record

Indeed, as revealed by the Twitter account @Statsdufoot, the Brazilian star, who scored 136 goals with Santos, 105 with FC Barcelona and 99 with PSG, is only one achievement away from becoming the second player to pass the 100 goal mark with 3 different clubs in the 21st century. Neymar could do it this Saturday during the trip to the lawn of Montpellier.

to summarize

Neymar, who scored 136 goals with Santos, 105 with FC Barcelona and 99 with PSG, is on course to become the second player to reach 100 goals with 3 different clubs in the 21st century after Cristiano Ronaldo.

