Entertainment

Neymar has fun in Miami with his new girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi: the slideshow

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

1 / 21

Neymar has fun in Miami with his new girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi

2 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami

3 / 21

Neymar Jr and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi lounge with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

4 / 21

Neymar Jr and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi lounging with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami.

5 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

6 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

7 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

8 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

9 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

10 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

11 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

12 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

13 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

14 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

15 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

16 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

17 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

18 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

19 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

20 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

21 / 21

Neymar Jr and his partner Bruna Biancardi relax with friends at the “Fontainebleau Resort” in Miami, June 8, 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Maxime Quoilin, the Verviétois who does the shows for the big American stars

49 seconds ago

Christian Nodal debuts a tattoo in honor of Cazzu, his new conquest

10 mins ago

Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Upset Nick Fury Wasn’t In Civil War

11 mins ago

The “F-word” is not as brutal in French

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button