Neymar has fun in Miami with his new girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi

After the effort, comfort! While his season with Paris Saint-Germain has been over for a few weeks now, Neymar played several games with Brazil. Excellent with his national team, like his teammate Lionel Messi, the 30-year-old striker has not had an incredible season with the capital club. Often injured, he appeared in poor shape, unlike his friend Kylian Mbappé, who once again impressed. Criticized for his far from perfect lifestyle, the Brazilian likes to party a lot and so he naturally decided to go to one of the leading destinations for nightclub lovers, Miami.

To accompany him, he called on his group of friends, who follow him almost everywhere in his travels, but the most important presence now is that of Bruna Biancardi. The sublime 27-year-old Brazilian influencer is part of the trip and we saw the two very close lovers during an outing yesterday. Accompanied by a small group of friends, the two lovebirds went party at the Fontainebleau Resort, a hotel complex located on Miami Beach. Looking cool, Neymar sported a black-hued summer ensemble that included a tee, shorts and a cap.

Love in Miami with Bianca

Glass in hand and glasses on his head, the Parisian striker seemed to be having fun with his new darling. Officially in a relationship since April 25, things seem to be going wonderfully and the two young stars have displayed themselves arm in arm in this heavenly place. Dressed in denim shorts, a swimsuit top and an oversized shirt, Bruna Biancardi had chosen the perfect outfit for the occasion. We saw the two lovers having a good time at a table in the establishment alongside the friends who accompanied them on this stay (photos to be found in the slideshow).

Still as accomplices, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi spend a great vacation in Miami and their relationship still seems solid!