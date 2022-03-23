Neymar: in France they assure that he arrives drunk at PSG training

Midtime Editorial

things between PSG and Neymar they are worse what never. Despite fulfilling several whims to the Brazilian star, the squad french is starting to suffer the bad attitude the Forwardsince he does not want to continue with the team for another day, which would already be offering it to several European millionaires.

According to RMC Sport, the soccer player is becoming serious trouble for PSG, since hebequeath in bad shape to trainingwhich is starting to wear on the patience of Al-Khelaifi and company.

“Neymar already almost no training, arrives in a sorry state, on the verge of being drunk. It is like this, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG, there is a total break with the members of the club and the dressing room”, assured the journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport.

????⚽??????? According @DanielRiolo from @RMCsportNeymar is a problem for PSG ????️ “He almost doesn’t train anymore, he arrives in a pitiful state for a player, on the verge of being drunk” ????️ “He is in a spirit of revenge against PSG” pic.twitter.com/R6NGufaVYm – El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 22, 2022

However, the drama does not end there, since Riolo added that the stuff is it so broken at all levels within the team. From the directiveto They do not know what to do; the technicalMauricio Pochettino, is unable to control the group and the problems only grow and grow.

“The PSG is no longer a club. There is no common thread. The coach no longer existsthe president has not said a word. After such a mess, the bolts should have been tightened. Nothing. Neither Leonardo nor Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. a total defeat“.

The defeat against him Real Madrid was a blow very Lasted for the millionaire team that with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé seemed to be one of the main candidates to win this year’s Champions League. Now, it seems that many stars will come out in the summer and one transition will start from the sales of listed cracks.