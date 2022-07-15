Neymar in heaven, in Miami, with his darling and his sister, and they are sublime! wow

Neymar remains equal to himself even if it means finding himself still taxed with being excessive. Indeed, as everyone knows, professional football players of his caliber earn a very good living. They therefore have the opportunity to splurge without finding themselves in financial difficulty. But their lives are naturally punctuated by their sporting commitments. As high-level athletes, Neymar and his colleagues must therefore avoid excesses and have an irreproachable lifestyle. It’s the only way they have to put all the chances on their side to be physically and mentally ready before their matches.

Gold, Objeko won’t tell you, for some time now, this famous PSG player has been at the heart of controversy over his lifestyle. He would party a little too much for the taste of the experts and that would be felt on his game. Last year too, Neymar was singled out since spending his holidays in Ibiza…

However, these comments apparently did not prevent him from organizing luxury holidays, even in excess this summer again. Currently partying near Las Vegas, Neymar was spotted on the beaches of Miami a few days ago. With his new companion, his sister and the companion of the latter, the footballer creates memorable memories.

Neymar does it again and has a good time on vacation

Definitely, the PSG player does not seem to have decided to reassure the experts and his fans. No question of displaying an exemplary attitude for his holidays, he decided to have fun. And indeed, some of his fans will not be able to bring themselves to blame him. Because Neymar and his fellow high-level players are under such pressure on a daily basis that they really need to breathe from time to time.

But fans or not, those who believe that Neymar marks rigor will not hesitate to point it out to him. Indeed, he could spend a memorable vacation while paying attention to his diet or his sleep. Because it is all year round, without public holidays, that athletes of his rank must be ready to give the best of themselves. Is Neymar taking his status for granted?

Others will say to defend him that he must profit now. Otherwise, he will not be able to catch up in the same way a few years later. He has the opportunity to be young, rich and healthy. How then can you blame him for treating himself to luxury vacations even though they can lead to all the excesses. Especially since he can benefit his new companion, his sister and the companion of the latter. The three acolytes of Neymar are not going to deprive themselves on the pretext that he must follow an exemplary rhythm of life to excel at PSG. And it probably becomes even more difficult for him to respect the rules of his strict lifestyle.

Objeko also reminds you that these are just guesses. Neymar is indeed on vacation and he seems to be having a great time. But nothing proves that he commits all possible and imaginable excesses during his stay.

Luxury vacations across the United States

On the beaches of Miami, Florida, the paparazzi were able to immortalize Neymar and his relatives. Bruna Biancardi, his new companion in particular. But also the sister of the footballer, Rafaella Santos as well as the companion of this one.

And a few days later, the stories Instagram of the four friends indicate that they are continuing the festivities on the side of Las Vegas. Again, no one can say that Neymar is over the top while enjoying his vacation. On the other hand, he has chosen festive destinations par excellence. And if his performance on the pitch does not live up to his fans’ expectations when he returns from leave, he will be criticized for having a good time. Indeed, even Objeko will be forced to make the connection like everyone else.

Especially since the footballer’s vacation is not over. They could therefore lead him to other, even more tendentious destinations. That said, Las Vegas and Miami are already famous places for their all-night parties. Neymar refuses nothing!