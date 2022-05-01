Neymar in Monaco, he blazes at poker, 1 million euros on the table (video)

Friday night, Paris Saint-Germain drew (3-3) against Strasbourg in Alsace. It was PSG’s first outing as French champions and like against Lens last week, Mauricio Pochettino’s men failed to win the game. There are now three matches left for the Parisians to please the supporters even if it will be difficult to redeem themselves after a somewhat lackluster season since the Champions League stopped at the gates of the quarter-finals. Today, the only satisfaction for the fans would be the extension of Kylian Mbappé who is the top scorer in the championship but also the best passer (24 goals, 14 assists).

For the other players, the leaders want to see the big salaries who do not play like Draxler, Icardi or Kurzawa leave. Messi will continue the adventure but according to L’Equipe, the Qataris will not retain Neymar if a big offer arrives on the table.

Neymar has fun on the Rock

Speaking of tables, we saw the Brazilian around a poker table, his other great passion at the Monaco casino this Saturday. The European Poker Tour of Pokerstars, one of Neymar’s sponsors, is currently being played. It was on the official Twitter account of Johan Guilbert, ranked number 1 French Poker and vice world champion at the WSOP in Las Vegas in 2019 and Europe 2021 that we could see Neymar arrive at the Monaco casino and then settle down at a table before the boss of the casino brings in 1 million euros cash sural gaming table.

These images are sure to cause further controversy, but Neymar is used to it now…

I’m quietly eating my 20€ salad in Monaco and there who arrives in my tournament: Neymar the football player ⚽️ he likes poker pic.twitter.com/Y9I6YNHotH — YoH Viral (@YoHViral) April 30, 2022

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on these images on which we see Neymar with the French poker champion.

We read on Twitter:

”It still pays well to know how to drive on a lawn… I’m going to think about a retraining…”

” Lack more than level, a mental, stop shitty tweets, The main point is that you would be more unemployed… ”

”I’m not sure that there is a high level of play at neymar. Then I could be wrong…”

”I hope he plays poker better than he plays football… on the one hand not too difficult…”

”Neymar is considered a very good poker player, moreover he is considering a professional career after his retirement from football”

”Very good poker player, I wouldn’t say so much, I saw a few hours of play that he has already played, he knows how to play, but from there to predict a professional career for him… After that, it’s definitely easy for him. to finance its tournaments…”

”People who criticize the party and his free time… They are champions and make millions do you think he’s going to stay at home all weekend in depression for a draw?”

