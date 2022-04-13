Neymar in the Premier League next season?

Neymar’s situation is becoming more and more delicate. Everything seems to indicate that the Emir of Qatar does not want him to continue at the club and would be on the transfer list during the next summer transfer market. Several candidates are showing their interest, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The 30-year-old could be put up for sale after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Champions League. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 without ever experiencing the same success as with the Catalan club. Files thinks that might inspire him to see if the grass isn’t greener elsewhere, and Manchester City are one of three clubs interested in signing him. FC Barcelona would be happy to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, but they may struggle to pay for it. Newcastle United have also been mooted, but the club are still at the start of their plans and will not be in Europe next season.

Neymar might therefore prefer a club that has a better chance of winning the competition in 2023. This suggests that Man City are leading the race for his signature, but there is no indication that PSG would sell Neymar voluntarily. The Brazilian international, who has scored 267 goals and provided 168 assists in 456 matches, still has three and a half years left on his contract, and is therefore not obliged to cash it. Neymar also hasn’t made a public statement suggesting he wants to leave, so City may fail to sign him.