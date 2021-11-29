Neymar, injury during Saint Etienne-Psg. VIDEO

Bad ankle sprain for the Brazilian striker, who collapsed to the ground in tears and was accompanied off the pitch on a stretcher: the player will undergo instrumental tests in the next few hours, but the images of the injury are really worrying. Neymar left the stadium on crutches and spoke on social media: “I’ll be back stronger than before”

The Paris Saint-Germain wins 3-1 at Saint-Etienne, but cannot smile due to the bad injury suffered by Neymar in the final minutes of the match. The Brazilian striker has in fact remedied one very bad sprained left ankle, which forced him to leave the pitch on a stretcher. The images of the injury are terrible, with the former Barça’s left leg ending up on his opponent’s, causing an unnatural twist of the ankle. Neymar immediately fell to the ground, screaming in pain and drawing the attention of their companions and rescuers. The Brazilian was like that accompanied off the field on a stretcher and in the next few hours he will undergo the instrumental tests that will clarify the extent of the injury, even if the French club’s fear of losing him for a long period is strong.

Neymar leaves the stadium on crutches: “I’ll be back better and stronger” Neymar he then left the stadium on crutches and through his social profiles he sent a message of encouragement to himself after the injury: “Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have, raise your head and let’s go. I will come back better and stronger“A message of hope, which however does not hide some concern for the seriousness of the injury.

Pochettino: “Impressive images, we are worried” read also



Verratti, new injury: out for three weeks Also worried Mauricio Pochettino, who at the end of the race expressed himself thus on Neymar’s conditions: “We will check him tomorrow. But the pictures are awesome, of course we are worried. But let’s hope it’s not too bad and that it will be with us soon. “Psg himself thought of immediately giving comfort to the player, through a post on his social profiles with the caption: “Come on Neymar”. For Neymar it risks being yet another rather serious injury suffered in recent years: in January 2019, against Strasbourg in the League Cup, he fractured the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, remaining in the pits for 85 days. With Brazil, in a friendly against Qatar in June 2019, it was torn ligaments in his right ankle.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

