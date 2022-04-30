Neymar is a deception, he takes us “for idiots”… – Sport.fr

Despite Neymar’s last good matches with PSG, Jérôme Rothen did not hesitate to show all the salt he held towards the Brazilian. The former Parisian player did not appreciate that the former Barça boasted after the match against Clermont (6-1).

“Today, whether they shine against Lorient or Clermont, that’s the least they can do. Have you seen the resources they have compared to these clubs? And some will say that it’s magnificent 5 goals against Lorient. Yes, but you were bored for 70 minutes, and I was there at the Parc des Princes, I know what I’m talking about. Thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who transformed this team, PSG finished well and you are left with the good impression: Neymar a double, Messi three assists, it’s fantastic.

In Clermont, you imagine, two triplets. Mbappé, I’m not going to fall on him because he’s been like that since the start of the season. But Neymar? But shut up ! You give us three goals and you come to show off because you scored 5 goals in two games? He takes us all for idiots, hams. We ask him at least a minimum of respect, be good against Marseille because it is the last big game in which the supporters are waiting for you, ”launched Rothen on RMC.

