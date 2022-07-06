Neymar is considering leaving PSG (RMC Sport)

Under the spotlight since the president’s statements Al-Khelaïfi, Neymar is pointed out, and its place in the project of the PSG called into question. If the main interested party has never thought of leaving the club of the capital until today, the reflection in this direction would be started according to our colleagues fromRMC Sports. The one whose contract will be extended almost automatically on July 1 until 2027, would have felt targeted by the words of its president in the columns of the Parisian, which he did not like. On the side of Paris Saint Germainthe French media tells us that the club would not oppose the departure of its number 10. However, in private, Neymar proclaims the importance of the sentimental and affectionate aspect that he needs in order to give the best of himself. It is in this sense that the Brazilian star has been open to leaving in recent days.

A financially complicated start

If this information leaks out, and recent statements by the President of the PSG resonate, the transfer market is not agitated for all that. Indeed, the price of a possible transfer and of course the player’s salary would be considerable obstacles for potential suitors. Our colleagues fromRMC Sports emphasizes the impossibility for the FC Barcelona to carry out such a transfer on the financial level, but put forward the possibility for Manchester United and chelsea to materialize such an operation, in particular with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils and the desire and the need to strengthen for the Blues. Neymar made some World Cup this winter an absolute priority, and it is in this sense that the track leading to Newcastle was quickly forgotten by the Brazilian. This important deadline in the line of sight, the attacker Red Blue will now have to discuss his future with the new sports management. A construction site perhaps not planned, but colossal.