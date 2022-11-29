Entertainment

“Neymar is doing very well” assures a member of the Brazilian staff

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 5 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Injured in the ankle during the first day of the group stage of the World Cup, Neymar Jr is expected with Brazil for the round of 16 of the competition (December 3 to 6). However, his injury would evolve more than well, while UOL Sports indicated, this Monday, that the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain and Brazil, could make his return this Friday against Cameroon (8 p.m.).

If this scenario was swept away with one hand by the medical staff of Brazil, Ricardo Gomes, former coach of PSG and technical observer of the Seleçao, indicated that the 30-year-old player would very well and that he was coming back “. Good news therefore concerning Neymar.

to summarize

Injured in the ankle during the first day of the group stage of the World Cup, Neymar Jr is expected with Brazil for the round of 16 of the competition (December 3 to 6). However, his injury would evolve more than well, while UOL Esporte indicated on Monday that the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain and Brazil could return this Friday against Cameroon (8 p.m.).

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

The embarrassing moment that John Krasinski lived with a fan

1 min ago

These are the new football skins of Neymar Jr, Grefg and LeBron James in Fortnite

4 mins ago

The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

10 mins ago

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button