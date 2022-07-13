“Neymar is not a problem, it’s a solution”, proclaims the Brazilian coach, Tite

Coach of the Brazil team, Tite comes to the aid of the Paris-SG striker Auriverde.

We must save the soldier Neymar. While the 30-year-old Brazilian international is expertly criticized in France and pushed towards the exit in Paris according to various sources, with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to fuel the rumors rather than deflate them, Tite, coach of the Brazil team, sings the praises of its number 10, leader of the Seleçao. Podcast guest Sexta Estrela the 61-year-old technician believes that “ney» «is not a problem, it is a solution“.

Tite also mentioned the positioning of the most expensive man in the world (transfer at 222 M€ in 2017), aligned for a long time on the left and who must now evolve in the axis according to his assessment. “His position makes him make more mistakes, because when he does it creatively, he will be decisive“, he says. And to add:If a coach plays Neymar on the side, I’ll call him a donkey“. Tite judges that aligning the Parisian on one side amounts to “greatly restrict his creative ability. Creativity is not constant, it is an eventuality, it is circumstantial. He will make more mistakes, yes, because his creative ability and the place he is in demand it.“.

Barcelona’s Neymar was a side player, today he is central Tite, Brazil coach

Last but not least, Tite sees in Vinicius, the Auriverde striker of Real, European champion, “the Neymar of 2014“. “We were in training and I said to Vini: “You are the Neymar of 2014, because the Neymar of Barcelona and the national team at the time was Neymar aside, today he is axial”“, he says. The message got through.

It remains to be seen whether he will speak to Christophe Galtier, future coach of Paris Saint-Germain, or to the technician who will be in charge of the team where Neymar will be sent, perhaps Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea), Erik ten Hag ( Manchester United), Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Max Allegri (Juventus) or Xavi (FC Barcelona)… In the meantime, Neymar will be linked to Paris Saint-Germain until 2027 on July 1.