Neymar is now tied to PSG until 2027
It was planned for July 1 and it is now in effect: Neymar Jr is in Paris until June 2027. The one-year contract extension planned during its extension, in May 2021, which The Team had revealed in its edition of June 23, is effective since this Friday and, in the entourage of the 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder, we say we are very happy, convinced that Neymar, expected in training in a little more than a week at Camp des Loges, “will have one of the best seasons of his career”.
Linked with the capital club for another five years, Neymar had been upset by recent statements by Nasser al-Khelaïfi. In the columns of Parisian and of brand on June 21, the president of PSG then affirmed, in response to a question on the future of the Brazilian in the capital, “no longer wanting bling-bling” : “We are not going to discuss these issues in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations. »
Al-Khelaïfi’s remarks surprised the Neymar clan
Words that surprised the player and his clan, a little over a year after al-Khelaïfi showed himself ready to do anything to keep his South American star, fearing to lose Kylian Mbappé elsewhere, and conjuring him designate. He thus offered him, in addition to the four seasons of initial extensions, two optional years, in quick succession, which allowed him to have a long-term contract: the first fell on July 1, 2021 and linked Neymar to Paris until 2026; the second falls this Friday and ties it to 2027.
At the dawn of a World Cup season, Neymar repeats in private that he is ready to meet all the challenges that lie ahead. With Brazil. And with Paris.