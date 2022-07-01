Neymar is now tied to PSG until 2027

It was planned for July 1 and it is now in effect: Neymar Jr is in Paris until June 2027. The one-year contract extension planned during its extension, in May 2021, which The Team had revealed in its edition of June 23, is effective since this Friday and, in the entourage of the 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder, we say we are very happy, convinced that Neymar, expected in training in a little more than a week at Camp des Loges, “will have one of the best seasons of his career”.