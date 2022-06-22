Neymar is on the market! Should Juventus tempt the devil? |Juventus-en.com

Gradually, Juventus is growing more and more and the club has now become a hyper media club. Not necessarily, the most famous team to secure the services of the biggest stars of football, the situation has changed since Cristiano Ronaldo signed with the club. Today back at Manchester United, he left his place but the Turin club could again try a huge blow on the market.

Global star in the world of football and former player of FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar today seems far from the projects of Paris Saint-Germain. Under contract with the French champion club until June 2025, he is no longer really part of PSG’s plans and his club is looking for a way out for him for the rest of his career. At PSG, he is no longer unanimous and has not been able to respond favorably to the demands of his team since his arrival in the capital. During an interview with the ‘Parisian’ PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was cash about the future of his Brazilian player. “If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and others will leave, but these are private negotiations.” The Ile-de-France leaders will therefore not be against the idea of ​​​​selling the Brazilian star and why not to Juventus.

According to the latest information from ‘Sport’ the leaders of Juventus would aim to strike a very big blow on the market and therefore give it a shot with the 30-year-old Brazilian.

Allegri does not seem indifferent

The Iberian media even evoke a meeting between Massimiliano Allegri and his leaders and the coach of the Old Lady does not seem against a possible arrival of Neymar Jr next season. He would even have asked his management to work on this file, he who wants to raise the level of his team and bring in a new star. A long file and which promises to be more delicate than ever because the player wishes to stay in France as he has announced in recent days. Aged 30, Neymar also receives an exorbitant salary and is not sure that Juventus will be able to respond favorably to his demands. Paris would also claim a sum greater than 50 million euros to accept the departure of its Brazilian star.