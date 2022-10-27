Entertainment

“Neymar is PSG’s X factor this season”

James
Bennani

This season is marked by the good performance of the Paris Saint Germain. Even if, at times, we observe certain shortcomings, especially in defense. Three Parisian players are behind this very good start to the season: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. It is quite simply the most prolific attacking trio in Europe with 66 involvements in 18 matches played in all competitions. But what allows the capital club to be so effective is the return to great shape of Neymar Jrwhich is the largest component of the workforce according to Karim Bennani.

“For Neymar, this is his best period at the club”

“Today, Lionel Messi is not the most important at PSG. He scores goals and makes more assists than last year but Neymar Jr has been so important since the start of the season. He is the X factor of PSG. If he is less well, PSG will be less well this year and vice versa. In big matches, if Neymar is very good, Paris has every chance of going all the way. And if the Brazilian returns well after the World Cup, the capital club can go very far. I think for Neymar this is his best time at the club. »

James
