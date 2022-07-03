Neymar Jr already expected in his next club?

PSG Mercato: Pushed towards the exit, Neymar Jr could leave Paris SG this summer. This is good since a club is already ready to welcome him.

PSG Mercato: The Neymar clan is preparing to leave Paris SG?

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June June 2027, Neymar would not however be safe from a departure during this summer transfer window. Luis Campos does not necessarily exclude issuing an exit ticket to the Brazilian star in the event of a satisfactory offer. Alerted by the situation of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder, the Brazilian club Santos are already dreaming of repatriating their former prodigy this summer. Asked this Saturday, Andres Rueda, the president of Santos, admitted that he is in regular contact with the father of the Parisian number 10. The manager of the Brazilian club says he wants to try everything to make this transaction possible.

“I speak regularly to Neymar’s father, we exchange ideas. With what is happening to him at PSG, Santos will always keep his doors open and dream about it.said Andres Rueda in an interview with Radio Guaruja. Continuing, the president of Neymar’s training club expects him to keep his promise of the summer of 2013.

PSG Mercato: Santos expects Neymar to keep his promise

In the same interview, Andres Rueda confided that he hopes that Neymar kept his promise of summer 2013 when he transferred to FC Barcelona, ​​returning to his training club when Paris Saint-Germain no longer seemed to want him in their squad.

“When he left, he said he would come back. We speak. We know it’s difficult, it’s a dream, but my duty is to at least try.said the president of Santos in remarks reported by ESPN. Besides Santos, Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus Turin would also be announced as likely destinations for the Parisian number 10.