Neymar Jr. becomes the ambassador of Mech Arena | Items

The firm Plarium Global Ltd recently announced that it had signed a partnership with NR Sports. This partnership concerns its very popular Mech Arenawho is now entitled to a major ambassador: Neymar Jr. Check out the video accompanying this announcement just below.

Considered one of the best football players in the world, Neymar Jr. is now one of the most famous athletes on the planet and has more than 260 million subscribers on his social networks. The fans of Mech Arena can now find it in game, the latter therefore joining the long list of pilots already available. Of course, like all the others, he has unique abilities: here, his skills boost damage and speed. He also has the maximum number of implant slots available and his ”implant skills” allow him to take advantage of a nice range of skills. Finally, know that the virtual double of Neymar Jr. is at the head of a group of enigmatic characters, including Nova, G-Lock, Yeti and Major, among others.

Ronen Gross, Deputy Director of Business Development at Plariumexpresses himself on this subject: ”We are honored and thrilled to have such incredible talent join us as a pilot in Mech Arena. Neymar Jr. is one of the best athletes in the world. His professionalism and his desire to win are the reason we chose him, since they correspond to the spirit of the game. It was a real pleasure to work with him and we look forward to seeing our players enjoy the pilot of Neymar Jr.” As for the football player himself, he explains that ”I love video games as much as I love football, so combining the two to make a character with my skills and style in Mech Arena was a really great experience. I look forward to joining my fans and helping them take their game to the next level. See you in the Arena!”

The multiplayer shooter Mech Arena can be downloaded for free and in French on the App Store and Google Play.

