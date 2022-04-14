Neymar Jr: Daniel Riolo, the companion of Géraldine Maillet (TPMP) attacks him again on Twitter!

The media war between RMC sports journalist Daniel Riolo and Neymar started after PSG’s match against Real Madrid. Columnist in RMC’s after partythe companion of Géraldine Maillet had declared: “Neymar is no longer training. He sometimes arrives at training in a terrible state, unable to train, alcoholic limit. Neymar is at a stage where he is in revenge. » And if the high quality performance of the player during the last league match in Paris against Lorient could have made Riolo reconsider his words, he made it known that it was not a question “only from Lorient” and “that a good performance every five matches was not enough” to convince him.

Things are heating up between Neymar Jr and Daniel Riolo!

Following this match against Lorient, the famous Neymar decided to respond to the accusations of journalist Daniel Riolo, by re-posting an extract from the match in story. Excerpt he captioned: “Tava “bebado” por isso deu certo… Como dizem por ai. » Translate: “I was ‘drunk’ that’s why it worked… As he says. » If this answer made the rounds of the web, a fan of Neymar shared his story by commenting that the PSG striker had answered this “Daniel Riolo’s puppet”… Neither one nor two, Géraldine Maillet’s companion responded and it was quite violent!

The only valid answer is when he will make more than 50% of the matches, that he will be good in the UCL and that he will train properly… he is a player that no one wants except a handful of fakes Empty-headed PSG supp… so his answer frankly….. pathetic — Daniel Riolo (@DanielRiolo) April 4, 2022

We could read: “The only valid answer is when he makes more than 50% of the matches, when he is good in the Champions League and when he trains properly… There is a player that no one wants except a handful of empty-headed fake PSG supporters… So his answer frankly… Pathetic. » Ouch. And since then, the two men have not ceased to send spades through the media. Yesterday, Daniel Riolo concluded by sending this message to the Brazilian: “Neymar sent me a message it seems. I have one for him too: Oi Ney, Gostava de te convidar para o melhor programa de futebol de França. Falar jogo, futebol, seria bom, born? Or falar poker, também! Liga quando quiser. » The meeting is proposed…