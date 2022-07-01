Neymar Jr is officially linked to the club until 2027 — Foot11.com

Neymar’s contract is automatically extended until 2027. The player is now linked to Paris Saint-Germain for another five great seasons, enough to delight more than one. More

His extended contract

In 2021, Neymar extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2026. Something to delight football lovers. In this contract, a one-year extension was planned for July 1, 2022. This is now done. The player remains Red and Blue until 2027, officially. The attacking midfielder feels good at PSG and does not intend to move anytime soon. In his entourage, we are convinced that he will achieve ” one of the best seasons of his career with Paris at the start of the next school year.

🚨 Neymar extended until 2027 this Friday! His entourage, very happy, says he is convinced that he “will have one of the best seasons of his career”. 🇧🇷⭐️ (THE TEAM) — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) July 1, 2022

Arrived in 2017 in the capital, Neymar could therefore spend 10 years at PSG. Ten years of making supporters of all ages dream. Despite a complicated start with Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian quickly acclimated to Parisian life. From now on, Neymar is an unstoppable player of the eleven. With gold in his feet, Neymar overturned more than one match with PSG. The arrival in the Champions League final in 2020 is not trivial… with a Neymar in good shape, the team is sublimated. Only here, despite his undeniable talent, PSG would not want to keep the player next season.

A departure to plan?

If Neymar did not see himself leaving PSG this summer, the club seems to have decided otherwise. Although Christophe Galtier is a fan of the player and wants to use him wisely, Luis Campos does not hear it that way. The Portuguese has placed the player on the transfer list and will study offers for the Brazilian. Only, a few months before the World Cup and with partnerships like Qatar Airways signed, the departure of Neymar risks being a colossal file.

Neymar wants to stay at PSG. (Icon Sports)

Tracked by Chelsea, Neymar is not interested in leaving. The player wants to continue to evolve alongside his current teammates and does not intend to pack his bags. This year of extension only accentuates the size of the file and makes the departure slightly more complicated. For now, Neymar is and remains a PSG player.